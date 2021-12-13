US Department of Transportation awards $12.6m in grants for America’s marine highways

The US Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) last week awarded $12.6m in grants to nine projects under the America’s Marine Highway Program (AMHP). The funding will help address supply chain disruptions, enhance the movement of goods along navigable waterways, and expand existing waterborne freight services in Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The grants will enable the purchase of cranes, reach stackers, forklift scales, container chassis, barges and other equipment.

The AMHP promotes the increased use of navigable waterways to relieve landside congestion, support new and more-efficient transportation options, and enhance performance of the surface transportation system. The program works with public and private stakeholders to achieve those goals.

All AMHP grant award recipients must apply, comply with and implement all provisions of the Buy American Act.

Grant funds can be used to purchase low-emission US-manufactured equipment, such as container reach stackers and cranes, manufactured with American components and labour. These funds can also support US shipyards to support the construction, modification and purchase of American-made barges.