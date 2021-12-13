AmericasPorts and Logistics

US Department of Transportation awards $12.6m in grants for America’s marine highways

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarDecember 13, 2021
0 70 1 minute read
South Carolina Ports Authority

The US Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) last week awarded $12.6m in grants to nine projects under the America’s Marine Highway Program (AMHP). The funding will help address supply chain disruptions, enhance the movement of goods along navigable waterways, and expand existing waterborne freight services in Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The grants will enable the purchase of cranes, reach stackers, forklift scales, container chassis, barges and other equipment.

The AMHP promotes the increased use of navigable waterways to relieve landside congestion, support new and more-efficient transportation options, and enhance performance of the surface transportation system. The program works with public and private stakeholders to achieve those goals. 

All AMHP grant award recipients must apply, comply with and implement all provisions of the Buy American Act.

Grant funds can be used to purchase low-emission US-manufactured equipment, such as container reach stackers and cranes, manufactured with American components and labour. These funds can also support US shipyards to support the construction, modification and purchase of American-made barges.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarDecember 13, 2021
0 70 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button