US Department of Transportation invests $703m to improve port infrastructure

The US Department of Transportation, through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP), plans to fund 41 projects in 22 states and one territory to improve port facilities across the country.

The $703m investment in coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports and inland river ports is intended to help improve supply chain reliability through increased port capacity and resilience, more efficient operations, reduced port emissions and new workforce opportunities.

The PIDP supports efforts by ports and industry stakeholders to improve port and related freight infrastructure to meet freight transportation needs and ensure that port infrastructure will be able to meet anticipated growth in freight volumes.

More than $150m in awards include a focus on electrification of port equipment to reduce emissions and improve air quality. The awards also include nearly $100m for port projects that will advance offshore wind deployment.