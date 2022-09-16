US eyes 15 GW of floating offshore wind by 2035

The Biden administration announced plans to set up as much as 15 GW of floating offshore wind energy capacity that could power 5m US homes by 2035.

The move builds on the administration’s goal to deploy 30 GW of fixed offshore wind by 2030 and will see the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) advance lease areas in deep waters for floating technology, starting with a lease auction off the coast of California by the end of this year.

As floating offshore wind technology is in the early stages of development, the Department of Energy will commit nearly $50m to fund research, development and demonstration projects with the aim of cutting the cost down by 70% to $45/MWh.

New prize competition for floating offshore wind platform technologies has been launched, as have initiatives funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to develop modeling tools for project design and to analyse port needs.

“Bringing floating offshore wind technology to scale will unlock new opportunities for offshore wind power off the coasts of California and Oregon, in the Gulf of Maine, and beyond. Tapping into these resources will expand clean American energy supplies and contribute significantly to achieving climate goals set by the president and governors across the country, the White House said in a statement.