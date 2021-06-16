US federal agencies collaborate to meet offshore wind goals

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) have partnered to increase renewable energy production and help meet the Biden Administration’s commitment to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030. The two federal agencies have entered into an agreement in support of planning and reviewing renewable energy projects on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) in the Atlantic Ocean.

Through the agreement, USACE will provide BOEM scientific and technical resources needed to evaluate offshore wind projects on the OCS. USACE’s technical expertise will help BOEM in planning new leasing in the Atlantic and reviewing National Environmental Policy Act documents, construction and operations plans (project proposals), facility design reports, and fabrication and installation reports.

The initial focus for the partnership will be a review of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project and the Kitty Hawk project, offshore North Carolina.

“This partnership is a great example of federal agencies coming together for a common goal: to advance renewable energy solutions for the nation,” said USACE North Atlantic Division Programs Director Karen Baker in a press release. “We look forward to applying USACE scientific and technical support to enable the BOEM-led team.”