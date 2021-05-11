US greenlights first large-scale offshore wind farm

The US government on Tuesday approved the construction and operation of the country’s first large-scale offshore wind project off the coast of Massachusetts.

The 800 MW project is under development by Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of Avangrid Inc., and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

The Vineyard wind farm will be located 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, and will provide enough electricity to power more than 400,000 homes and businesses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

According to Avangrid, the project will create 3,600 jobs, reduce electricity rates by $1.4bn over the first 20 years of operation and should reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6m mt per year.

The move, jointly announced by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, will contribute to the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of generating 30 GW of offshore wind power by 2030.

Achieving the 30 GW goal is anticipated to result in the creation of tens of thousands of jobs, the US government said Tuesday.

“Today’s offshore wind project announcement demonstrates that we can fight the climate crisis, while creating high-paying jobs and strengthening our competitiveness at home and abroad,” said Raimondo.