US Gulf of Mexico oil and gas lease sale results announced

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) held Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 259 on March 29, as required by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The sale generated $263.8m in high bids for 313 tracts covering 1.6m acres in federal waters of the Gulf. The sale had offered approximately 13,600 unleased blocks, approximately 73m acres, in the Gulf’s Western, Central and Eastern Planning Areas.

Thirty-two companies participated in the lease sale, submitting $309.8m in total bids.

The highest bid was $15.9m for a tract of 5,760 acres from Chevron U.S.A. Inc.

Bids were delivered to BOEM by mail and were publicly opened and read on Wednesday through the Bureau’s website.

Details of all bids are available on the BOEM website. A final bid recap that includes bid acceptance and rejection results will be posted in approximately three months.

Leases resulting from the sale will include stipulations to mitigate potential adverse effects on protected species and to avoid potential conflicts with other ocean uses in the region.