US Interior Department announces offshore oil and gas lease sale in Cook Inlet, Alaska

The US Department of the Interior announced that the proposed notice of sale for lease sale 258 in Cook Inlet, Alaska will be available for review in the Federal Register today. In the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Congress directed that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) hold the lease sale by December 31, 2022.

BOEM proposes to offer up to 224 blocks toward the northern part of the Cook Inlet Planning Area, from roughly Kalgin Island in the north to Augustine Island in the south, in water depths ranging from 33 to 260 feet.

BOEM released the draft environmental impact statement for Lease Sale 258 in October 2021, and a final EIS and record of decision will be published later this fall. A final notice of sale will be published at least 30 days prior to the date of the sale.

In a statement, the Department said that, as it implements the IRA, it will conduct robust environmental reviews and strong engagement with local, state and Tribal governments, stakeholders, community leaders and the American public.