US Interior Department to streamline processes for offshore wind energy development

The US Department of the Interior last week announced that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will publish a proposed rule to update regulations for clean energy development on the US Outer Continental Shelf (OCS). The proposed regulations would modernize regulations, streamline processes, clarify ambiguous provisions and enhance compliance provisions to decrease the costs and uncertainty associated with the deployment of offshore wind facilities. The proposed reforms are expected to save developers approximately $1bn over a 20-year period.

“Updating these regulations will facilitate the safe and efficient development of offshore wind energy resources, provide certainty to developers and help ensure a fair return to the US taxpayers,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

The department’s offshore clean energy program has matured over the 13 years since regulations were established: BOEM has conducted 11 auctions and manages 27 active commercial leases. Based on this experience, the department has identified opportunities to modernise its regulations.

With the proposed rule, the department is looking to increase survey flexibility, improve the project design and installation verification process, reform BOEM’s renewable energy auction regulations, tailor financial assurance requirements and instruments, clarify safety management system regulations and more.

By 2025, the Interior Department may hold up to four additional offshore lease sales and it will complete the review of at least 16 plans to construct and operate offshore wind energy facilities.

A notice of proposed rulemaking will publish in the Federal Register in the coming days for a 60-day comment period through regulations.gov.