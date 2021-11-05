US issues global offshore wind challenge at COP26

US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has challenged other countries to join America in setting ambitious targets for offshore wind development, and to provide the investments required to achieve them.

“Climate change doesn’t recognise territorial or political boundaries. It’s a global problem that requires a global effort to address it,” said Haaland. “Together, we need to set ambitious goals and commit the resources to get it done.”

The challenge to other nations builds off the Biden-Harris administration’s plan to catalyse the development in the US of offshore wind energy. In March of this year, the White House announced a target to deploy 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030.

Since then, the Interior Department approved the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the US, in the Atlantic Ocean offshore of Massachusetts. In October, the Department announced that it will hold up to seven new offshore wind lease sales in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and in the Gulf of Mexico by 2025.

The Interior Department is reviewing at least 16 construction and operations plans for offshore wind facilities by 2025, which together represent more than 19 GW of energy. The Department is also preparing for potential lease sales in the New York Bight and offshore the Carolinas and California next year, and is exploring potential wind energy areas in the Gulf of Maine and the Gulf of Mexico and offshore Oregon and Hawaii.