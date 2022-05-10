US Marine Administration adds $234.3m to port infrastructure funding

The US Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced on May 9 that up to $684.3m is now available for Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) grants, to be awarded on a competitive basis to projects that improve the safety, efficiency and reliability of the movement of goods into, out of, around or within a port. This is the most annual funding ever for PIDP.

On February 23, 2022, MARAD issued a notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) announcing the availability of $450m for the PIDP program under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The FY 2022 Appropriations Act has now provided an additional $234.3m in funding for the program; this money has been added to the NOFO.

“We are making a once-in-a-generation investment in our ports and intermodal infrastructure to move goods faster, strengthen supply chain resiliency, support economic vitality at both the national and regional levels, and address climate change and environmental justice impacts,” said Acting Maritime Administrator Lucinda Lessley.

Projects at coastal seaports, inland river ports and Great Lakes ports are eligible to receive funding.

Applications for grants are due on May 16.