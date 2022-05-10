AmericasPorts and Logistics

US Marine Administration adds $234.3m to port infrastructure funding

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMay 10, 2022
0 55 1 minute read
Port of Tacoma

The US Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced on May 9 that up to $684.3m is now available for Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) grants, to be awarded on a competitive basis to projects that improve the safety, efficiency and reliability of the movement of goods into, out of, around or within a port. This is the most annual funding ever for PIDP.

On February 23, 2022, MARAD issued a notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) announcing the availability of $450m for the PIDP program under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The FY 2022 Appropriations Act has now provided an additional $234.3m in funding for the program; this money has been added to the NOFO.

“We are making a once-in-a-generation investment in our ports and intermodal infrastructure to move goods faster, strengthen supply chain resiliency, support economic vitality at both the national and regional levels, and address climate change and environmental justice impacts,” said Acting Maritime Administrator Lucinda Lessley.

Projects at coastal seaports, inland river ports and Great Lakes ports are eligible to receive funding.
Applications for grants are due on May 16.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMay 10, 2022
0 55 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button