AmericasPorts and Logistics

US Maritime Administration appeals ruling that awarded $367m to Anchorage for breach of contract

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarApril 28, 2022
0 24 1 minute read
Port of Alaska

In February this year, the Municipality of Anchorage was awarded more than $367m in damages from the US Maritime Administration (MARAD) for failed construction at the Port of Alaska. The judge at the US Court of Federal Claims said in the ruling: “The evidence was clear that the structure left by the Government on Anchorage’s property by MARAD is dangerous, prevents Anchorage from using its property and creates navigational hazards. The evidence was also clear that Anchorage has no choice but to remove the defective structure, and the cost to remove the dangerous structure is clearly recoverable.”

MARAD has now filed a notice of appeal of that ruling.

The case relates to agreements the parties signed in 2003 and 2011. MARAD agreed to provide technical expertise to oversee, design and construct an expansion of the municipality’s port. Dave Bronson, mayor of Anchorage, said in a tweet on February 25 that the damages are due to MARAD’s “design, construction & project management failures.”

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarApril 28, 2022
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button