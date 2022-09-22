AmericasEnvironmentOperations

US Maritime Administration to explore low-carbon options for shipping on the Great Lakes

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarSeptember 22, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
The Interlake Steamship Company

The US Maritime Administration (MARAD) has launched a 16-month study exploring low-carbon options for shipping on the Great Lakes. The research group, led by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) in partnership with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the Conference of Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers (GSGP), will assess the suitability of alternative fuels and power options.

The researchers will develop a detailed profile of Great Lakes fleets, ports and fueling infrastructure. The project will also summarise pertinent domestic and international environmental regulations that will influence the uptake of relevant technologies.

The US-Canadian Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System extends more than 2,000 miles and contains more than 110 ports.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarSeptember 22, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button