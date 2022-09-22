US Maritime Administration to explore low-carbon options for shipping on the Great Lakes

The US Maritime Administration (MARAD) has launched a 16-month study exploring low-carbon options for shipping on the Great Lakes. The research group, led by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) in partnership with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the Conference of Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers (GSGP), will assess the suitability of alternative fuels and power options.

The researchers will develop a detailed profile of Great Lakes fleets, ports and fueling infrastructure. The project will also summarise pertinent domestic and international environmental regulations that will influence the uptake of relevant technologies.

The US-Canadian Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System extends more than 2,000 miles and contains more than 110 ports.