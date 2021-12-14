US Northwest ports adopt plans to phase out maritime emissions

The ports of Seattle and Tacoma in Washington state, and the combined container operations of the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA), have adopted near-term implementation plans to guide their emission-reduction efforts.

The Northwest Ports Clean Air Strategy covers six sectors of port activity: oceangoing vessels, cargo-handling equipment, trucks, harbour vessels, rail, and port administration and tenant facilities. The implementation plans direct changes in equipment, fuels and infrastructure to fulfill the ports’ voluntary commitment to the Clean Air Strategy’s vision of phasing out seaport-related emissions by 2050 to support cleaner air for local communities.

The ports of Seattle and Tacoma adopted their individual action plans in November. The NWSA plan was adopted by the managing members on December 7.

The Clean Air Strategy and port-specific implementation plans were developed with extensive engagement across industry, government, non-profits and near-port communities. The Northwest Ports plan to continue to collaborate with their stakeholders, other ports and partners to advance toward a zero-emissions future, in addition to advancing an international engagement strategy for reducing vessel emissions. The ports are also working with shippers to help them meet their own carbon reduction goals.