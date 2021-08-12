US offshore wind manufacturing tax credit bill introduced

Four Democratic senators introduced a bill on Wednesday to give US manufacturers investment and production tax credits for qualified offshore wind components and dedicated offshore wind vessels.

The Offshore Wind American Manufacturing Act would create a 30% investment tax credit for qualified facilities that manufacture offshore wind components and subcomponents, according to Senator Ed Markey, one of the sponsors of the bill. The production tax credit would range from 2 to 5 cents per watt multiplied by the total rated capacity of the turbine, and would vary by component. The full investment tax credit would be available until December 31, 2028, and phase out annually afterward. The production tax credit would be available until December 31, 2030.

If passed, the act would help ensure the US meets President Biden’s offshore wind goal of 30 GW by 2030.