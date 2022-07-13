US port congestion set to worsen as rail strike looms

The US Chamber of Commerce has written to President Biden, urging him to “help resolve the ongoing labor negotiations between the Class I freight railroads and the twelve rail unions by following historic precedent and appointing a Presidential Emergency Board (PEB) comprised of individuals who are impartial, belong to the National Academy of Arbitrators, and have direct experience in resolving rail disputes.”

The Chamber said, “It is imperative that the Administration act to prevent any disruption to America’s rail service.”

If President Biden does not establish a PEB before 12:01 am EDT on July 18, the railroads and unions could take action to stop work by the 115,000 affected workers, through either a lockout or a strike.

A work stoppage would exacerbate congestion at US ports on all coasts and add complications to already strained supply chains.

If a PEB is appointed, it will have 30 days to make recommendations to settle issues. During that period and for 30 days following release of the recommendations report, the two sides will be prohibited from stopping work.

A White House official said the administration “is going through the standard process that has been used in the past when considering a PEB,” according to a report from Reuters.