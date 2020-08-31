AmericasMiddle EastTankers

US seizes websites of Iranian fuel traders

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 31, 2020
The Justice Department

The Justice Department of the US has announced the seizure of three websites used by three Irianian companies Mobin International, Sohar Fuel, and Oman Fuel who allegedly arranged a large volume of fuel shipment to Venezuela for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The US filed a complaint in July seeking to forfeit all petroleum product aboard oil tankers Bella, Bering, Pandi and Luna and confiscated the cargo from all four vessels, totalling approximately 1.116m barrels of petroleum in August.

According to the Justice Department, the forfeiture complaint alleged how Iranian businessman Mohammad Madanipour used a web of front companies, including Mobin International, to perpetrate the scheme.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said this month that seized fuel belonged to Venezuela, not Iran.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

