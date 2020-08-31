US seizes websites of Iranian fuel traders

The Justice Department of the US has announced the seizure of three websites used by three Irianian companies Mobin International, Sohar Fuel, and Oman Fuel who allegedly arranged a large volume of fuel shipment to Venezuela for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The US filed a complaint in July seeking to forfeit all petroleum product aboard oil tankers Bella, Bering, Pandi and Luna and confiscated the cargo from all four vessels, totalling approximately 1.116m barrels of petroleum in August.

According to the Justice Department, the forfeiture complaint alleged how Iranian businessman Mohammad Madanipour used a web of front companies, including Mobin International, to perpetrate the scheme.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said this month that seized fuel belonged to Venezuela, not Iran.