US Transportation Secretary announces $20m federal grant to Port of Los Angeles

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg yesterday announced the award of a $20m federal RAISE infrastructure grant for a critical road-railway grade separation project at the Port of Los Angeles.

Buttigieg said the funds, which come from the US Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program, are intended to “reduce trucking delays and allow freight trains to move goods more rapidly, reducing shipping costs as part of the fight against inflation.”

The new roadway configuration will streamline truck access to a container and chassis-access facility on Terminal Island, allowing unimpeded truck access to the 80-acre marine support facility that serves all terminals in the San Pedro Bay port complex. It is expected to reduce traffic delays, truck dwell times and greenhouse gas emissions from idling vehicles.

“This is a milestone moment in the investment in our nation’s ports and I applaud Secretary Buttigieg for bringing this critical funding to where it’s needed most,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “As the Western Hemisphere’s busiest trade gateway, this grant will help us further accelerate our plans to build resiliency, increase efficiencies and sustainability, as well as create jobs.”

When completed, the new rail-roadway will connect trucks directly to the highway system in two directions, resulting in an expected reduction of 2,500 truck-hour delays daily, as well as a decrease of more than 3,000 metric tons of emissions per year.