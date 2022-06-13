Utkilen invests $131m in multifuel newbuilds and LNG retrofits

Norwegian chemical tanker operator Utkilen is investing €125m ($131m) in four multi-fuel newbuilds and the retrofitting of four existing ships to operate on LNG.

The Bergen-headquartered firm has contracted Turkey’s Icdas yard for the 6,700 dwt quartet that will be delivered from the beginning of 2024.

Utkilen said the new additions will run on LNG and gas oil, while further use of methanol and ammonia is being tested. The ships will also feature an optimal hull shape and can be facilitated for battery and shore power connections.

In addition, four of the existing fleet’s newest and most modern ships will be fit to operate on LNG fuel in 2022 and 2023.

Commenting on modernising the fleet and future investments Siri-Anne Mjåtvedt, CEO of Utkilen, said: “We have owners who invest long-term. In a time of great uncertainty in relation to future green technology, we chose to make large investments that will considerably reduce our carbon footprint already in 2022.

“There is currently a lot of talk about hydrogen and ammonia, but for us, who transport chemicals primarily in Northern Europe, this technology is not ready yet. We choose to focus on accessible, eco- friendly, and flexible technology. Half of our core fleet will be able to use LNG and biogas (LGB) when the newbuildings are delivered.”

Founded in 1967, Utkilen owns and operates about 24 chemical tankers ranging from around 6,000 to 20,000 dwt.