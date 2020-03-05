Uzma awarded plug and abandonment contract by Shell

March 5th, 2020

Malaysian oil and gas services provider Uzma has been awarded new contracts by Shell and Petronas.

Uzma Engineering has been awarded a contract by Shell for the provision of platform wells plug and abandonment campaign for Sarawak 2020.

The works will be done at two Shell-operated platforms involving five wells, and work is expected to start in April and be completed by November.

The contract is valued at MYR100m ($23.8m).

Additionally, Uzma Engineering also secured an umbrella contract from Petronas for the provision of well-testing and tubing conveyed perforations for Petroleum Arrangement Contractors. The value of contract is about MYR36m ($8.6m).

