Uzma awarded plug and abandonment contract by Shell
Malaysian oil and gas services provider Uzma has been awarded new contracts by Shell and Petronas.
Uzma Engineering has been awarded a contract by Shell for the provision of platform wells plug and abandonment campaign for Sarawak 2020.
The works will be done at two Shell-operated platforms involving five wells, and work is expected to start in April and be completed by November.
The contract is valued at MYR100m ($23.8m).
Additionally, Uzma Engineering also secured an umbrella contract from Petronas for the provision of well-testing and tubing conveyed perforations for Petroleum Arrangement Contractors. The value of contract is about MYR36m ($8.6m).
