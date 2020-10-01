EuropeOperations

V.Group appoints former Topaz boss as new CEO

Shipmanagement and services giant V.Group has appointed René Kofod-Olsen as the company’s new chief executive officer, replacing Graham Westgarth who is assuming the role of chairman.

Kofod-Olsen served as CEO of Dubai-based Topaz Energy & Marine from 2012 through to 2019, leaving after the company was sold to DP World. His career also includes stints within A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, including CEO of Svitzer for Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Commenting on the appointment, chairman-elect Westgarth, said: “I am delighted that René is joining as chief executive officer. He brings strong commercial acumen, broad shipping experience and strategic transformation knowhow. There remains an abundance of opportunities in the broader shipmanagement industry from which V.Group is well placed to benefit. I am convinced that, under his leadership, we can take our business to even higher levels.”

Kofod-Olsen takes up the new role on November 1.

