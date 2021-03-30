Splash Extra

V.Group boss lays out goals

Appointed CEO of one of the world’s largest shipping companies on five months ago, René Kofod-Olsen has wasted little time stamping out his own plans for growth

Shipmanagement and services giant V.Group appointed René Kofod-Olsen as the company’s new chief executive officer effective from November 1 last year. Five months into the role leading one of the world’s largest shipmanagers, Kofod-Olsen has a clear vision of what needs to be done to take the company forward.

Kofod-Olsen has been in shipping his whole career. He says where V.Group sits - “in the middle of the value chain” - makes for a fascinating place to be.

While some have argued that ...

