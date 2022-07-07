Vaalco to take option on Borr Drilling jackup in Gabon

Vaalco Energy has revealed plans to exercise its options to extend its contract of Borr Drilling’s jackup Norve for further operations offshore Gabon.

The Houston-headquartered firm said in a trading update it intends to add two additional wells to the work scope of the 2011-built rig.

The rig is currently being mobilised to the Southeast Etame North Tchibala (SEENT) Platform to drill the fourth and final planned well in the 2021/2022 programme.

Following the completion of its current contract with Valco, Norve will continue its campaign in Gabon, working for BW Energy on four firm wells with an anticipated duration of 240 days plus options.