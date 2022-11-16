Vafias adds capes

Greek shipowner Harry Vafias has added two capes to Stealth Maritime’s fleet list, bringing its cape tally up to three ships.

Numerous brokers report that Stealth Maritime has added the 2011-built, 174,000 dwt, Japanese-built Aquafortune . Sources tell Splash that the Namura-built vessel fetched $27.3m. The ship has been renamed Cape Aria.

The last time a similar aged, Japanese-built cape was sold was in September when the price tag was just under $30m for the 10-year-old, 180,000 dwt Imabari-built Frontier Triumph.

Stealth Maritime has also added a ship from South Korea’s H-Line Shipping, taking the Hl Shinboryeong, a 179,000 dwt, Hyundai Samho-built vessel for around $25m. This 2010-built ship has been renamed Cape of Good Hope.

Vafias has a third cape listed on Stealth Maritime’s home page, the 177,000 dwt, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding-built Transworld Navigator, built in 2010.