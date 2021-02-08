Vafias adds newbuild LPG carrier and secondhand bulker quartet

Greece’s Vafias Group has spent over $136m on a gas carrier newbuilding and four secondhand bulkers to expand its fleet.

Brave Maritime, a unit controlled by the Vafias family, has placed an order at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for the construction of a dual-fuelled 40,000 cu m LPG carrier with delivery scheduled in January 2023. The price for the ship is about $50m.

Additionally, Brave Maritime also announced the acquisition of four Japanese-built handysize vessels – the 2012-built Sapphire Island andnBasic Ocean, 2015-built Princesse Oui and 2014-built Ocean Journey from separate Japanese owners. The total price for the four vessels is $56m.

In the meantime, another Vafias unit StealthGas, took delivery of the 11,000 cu m LPG carrier Eco Blizzard from Japan’s Kyokuyu Shipyard.

With the latest acquisitions, the fleet of the Vafias Group has been expanded to 83 ships consisting of 50 gas carriers, 20 tankers and 13 bulk carriers.