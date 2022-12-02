Vafias builds cape fleet

Greece’s Vafias family has bought its third capesize in the space of just a few weeks, lowballing and winning the bid at $24.75 m

This week, sources report that they had added the twelve-year-old Imabari-built, 182,000 dwt Aquataine from Monaco-based GoodBulk. The ship will trade under the Vafias dry arm, Brave Maritime.

In the last couple of weeks, it added the 2011-built, 174,000 dwt, Japanese-built Aquafortune for $27.3m while also winning the winning bid for a ship from South Korea’s H-Line Shipping, taking the Hl Shinboryeong, a 179,000 dwt, Hyundai Samho-built vessel for around $25m. This 2010-built ship has been renamed Cape of Good Hope.