Vafias takes another suezmax

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowJune 17, 2022
The S&P market is back to life after Posidonia in Athens grabbed the shipping community’s attention last week. Greek owner Harry Vafias is tipped to have laid the winning bid for one of the few tanker deals signed this month. Sources tell Splash that his Imperial Petroleum has laid down $26.4m, the winning bid for the 12-year-old suezmax, Marvin Star, a 157,000 dwt, Hyundai Samho-built ship sold at auction.

Vafias has yet to confirm the deal.

The deal follows in the footsteps of another suezmax purchase by the fast-growing tanker player.

At the end of May Imperial Petroleum, the Nasdaq Capital Market-listed tanker spin-off from Harry Vafias-led StealthGas, announced the acquisition of two suezmaxes after it had tapped the equities market.

Imperial also has four MR product tankers and an aframax in its fleet with another product tanker on the way.

Photo of Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

