Vahana liftboat makes history with first Abate-ready notation

Dubai-based Vahana Marine Solutions DMCC has seen its 2018-built Vahana Aryan become the first liftboat to receive DNV’s Abate-ready notation.

The Abate notation has been designed by the Norwegian class society to assist offshore owners and operators, which are not covered by the IMO rules, identify and implement measures that could lead to reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

“We recognise that reducing environmental impact requires collaboration with all stakeholders, and we will work closely with them to prioritise emission control. As part of this effort, we encourage everyone to adopt an “each one, teach one” approach to reduce emissions,” remarked Narish Nathan, CEO of Vahana Offshore.

The Singapore-flagged self-propelled jackup, which can work in water depths of close to 70 m and accommodate 200 people, was built at Eversendai Offshore under GustoMSC NG 2500X design. Eneti’s Seajacks has three units built to similar design, all fit for oil and gas work and installing up to 4 MW turbines.

Altera Infrastructure was the first FPSO owner to pilot the DNV notation on the Petrojarl Knarr vessel when it was first introduced in September 2021.

“Our Abate class notation is already proving to be a successful resource for offshore owners wishing to reduce GHG emissions and fulfil carbon reduction targets and we expect it to become a key part of the offshore industry’s carbon reduction commitments in the coming months and years,” added Torgeir Sterri, senior vice president and director of offshore classification at DNV.