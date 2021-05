Offshore driller Valaris has been awarded a contract by W&T Offshore for 2019-built jackup rig Valaris JU-117 .

The rig, formerly named Ralph Coffman, is set to commence the operations in the Gulf of Mexico in July 2021. Duration is around 45 days.

Valaris JU-117 is currently contracted by Eni, on a standby rate until September 2021 when it is expected to start work.