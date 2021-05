Offshore driller Valaris has been awarded a contract extension with Mubadala Petroleum for jackup drilling rig Valaris JU-115 to work offshore Thailand.

The extension is for approximately 240 days, and it will see the rig under contract through September 2022.

The 2013-built Valaris JU-115 is anticipated to begin its new contract in the first quarter of 2022.

Valaris emerged from chapter 11 bankruptcy this month with a fleet of 11 drillships, five semisubs and 44 jackups.