Valaris awarded semisub contract by Woodside

Offshore driller Valaris has been awarded a 16-well contract with Woodside offshore Australia for the 2012-built semisub Valaris DPS-1 .

The contract is expected to commence late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2022 with an estimated duration of 300 days. Financial details were not disclosed. Analysts at Bassoe report Woodside is paying $220,000 per day.

Woodside previously contracted the semisub in February last year, paying $205,000 per day. The contract, which was scheduled to be completed in early September 2021, was terminated early and ended in September 2020.