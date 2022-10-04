Valaris bags $95m in fresh drilling deals

Offshore driller Valaris has added $95m to its backlog through new contracts and contract extensions, awarded following its most recent fleet status update in September.

The New York-listed player said that TotalEnergies had exercised its option for drillship Valaris DS-15 offshore Brazil for approximately 100 days in direct continuation of the existing firm term.

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco has extended contracts for three of the company’s jackups: Valaris 76, Valaris 54 and Valaris 108, for a total of 638 days.

The Valaris 118 jackup has also been awarded more work offshore Trinidad, with BP taking the option on four wells, adding about 200 days to the rigs’ existing firm campaign. The new deal is worth around $24m.

Valaris said the contract backlog excludes lump sum payments such as mobilisation fees and capital reimbursements.