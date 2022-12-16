Valaris clinches multiple new jackup contracts and extensions

New York-listed offshore driller Valaris has revealed multiple new contracts and contract extensions for its jackup rigs.

The 2019-built heavy-duty harsh environment jackup Valaris 123 has been fixed for 195 days to ONE-Dyas in the Dutch North Sea. The contract starts in the first quarter of 2023 and is a direct continuation of the rig’s current contract with Kistos, also in the Dutch North Sea.

Meanwhile, the 2013 Keppel FELF-built Valaris 121 will work for Shell in the UK North Sea under a 210-day contract set to start early in the fourth quarter of 2023. The deal is worth over $25m and comes with four priced options attached.

Also in the UK North Sea, Parenco booked the 1998-built Valaris 247 for a 180-day campaign commencing in the first quarter of 2023, with options to extend the charter by two months.

In the US Gulf of Mexico, Cantium exercised its option to keep the 2010-built Valaris 144 for 90 days from March 2023 at $85,000 per day. In Saudi Arabia, three-year contract extensions have been agreed upon with ARO Drilling, Valaris’ joint venture with Saudi Aramco, for Valaris 147 and Valaris 148.