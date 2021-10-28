Valaris clinches several short-term contracts

Offshore driller Valaris has unveiled several new short-term contract awards in its latest fleet status update.

The company has secured a contract from Eni to carry out plug and abandonment of four wells using the Valaris MS-1 semisub. The contract is expected to commence in November 2021 and last for about 90 days.

In addition, the driller won three new contracts for its jackup fleet. The Valaris 107 was awarded a two-well contract by Vermilion Oil & Gas offshore Australia, for approximately 60 days, starting in April 2022.

Meanwhile, the Valaris 144 has been hired for 30 days by an undisclosed operator in the US Gulf of Mexico, while Valaris Norway has secured a contract for accommodation work with Harbour Energy in the UK North Sea. The contracts are expected to commence late in the fourth quarter of 2021 or early in the first quarter of 2022 and in November this year, respectively.

Earlier this month, Valaris bagged contracts with Petrobras and ExxonMobil that will see two of its drillships reactivated, namely the Valaris DS-4 and Valaris DS-9.