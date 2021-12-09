Valaris confirms Anton Dibowitz as president and CEO

Offshore driller Valaris has confirmed Anton Dibowitz as its president and CEO, effective immediately.

Dibowitz has been serving as interim president and CEO since September, replacing Tom Burke who stepped down in August. He joined the Valaris board in July, having spent move than eight years at Seadrill.

“Anton has done a tremendous job leading Valaris over the past three months and we are delighted for him to continue building upon this positive momentum in a permanent capacity,” said Valaris chair Elizabeth Leykum. “After a thorough and deliberative search process, the Board unanimously agreed that Anton’s extensive knowledge of Valaris and the offshore drilling industry make him exceptionally qualified to lead this company forward and deliver value for shareholders.”

“It has been an honor to lead such a talented team at Valaris these past three months, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue our work together,” said Dibowitz. “I am encouraged by the continued steady increase in activity we have seen across our business, evidenced by the addition of more than $2.1 billion of backlog year to date”