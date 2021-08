Valaris drillship awarded two new contracts by Shell

Offshore driller Valaris has been awarded contracts with Shell for drilling offshore Namibia and Sao Tome and Principe.

Valaris DS-10 will drill one well in Namibia, followed by one well in Sao Tome and Principe. Commencement is scheduled in the fourth quarter of this year, with each contract estimated at 60 days.

Earlier in the month, Valaris announced several new contract awards and extensions.