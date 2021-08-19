Valaris executives step down

Offshore driller Valaris announced that Tom Burke will step down from his position as president and CEO and a member of the board of directors, effective September 2, 2021.

Burke, who remains on the board of directors of ARO Drilling, a 50/50 joint venture between Valaris and Saudi Aramco, will be replaced by Anton Dibowitz, a current board member, as interim president and CEO.

Furthermore, Valaris announced that Jon Baksht will step down from his position as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Darin Gibbins, the company’s VP – investor relations and treasurer, will take over Gibbins’ duties effective September 3, 2021.

“I appreciate the opportunity to have been CEO and to have worked with all of the great employees of Valaris and its outstanding leadership team. Together, we have navigated one of the most difficult downturns our industry has ever faced – and we came out positioned for success,” said Burke.

Burke became president and CEO, and a member of the board of directors, in April 2019 in connection with the EnscoRowan combination. Previously, he served as Rowan’s president and CEO as well as a director since April 2014.