Valaris has been awarded a four-well contract with BP for the 2014-built drillship Valaris DS-12 offshore Egypt.

The contract is expected to start late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2023 and last for around 320 days.

The drillship has operated for the UK supermajor on several contracts offshore Africa over the past three and a half years.

The New York-listed offshore driller said the new deal is worth about $136.4m, including mobilisation fees.