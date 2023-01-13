Europe

Valaris lines up more work for multiple rigs

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 13, 2023
Valaris

Valaris has revealed multiple new contracts and extensions for its drilling fleet.

The rig operator has seen its drillship Valaris DS-15 extended by TotalEnergies in Brazil through December 2023, with one 100-day priced option remaining under contract.

In the UK North Sea, Harbour Energy exercised two one-year options on the jackup Valaris 120, with the first option set to start in July. Also in the UK North Sea, Petrofac booked Valaris 121 and North Sea Natural Resources secured Valaris Norway, both for one-well campaigns. The Petrofac contract should start early in the third quarter of 2023 and last between 70 and 100 days.

In the US Gulf of Mexico, Talos has taken an option on the jackup Valaris 144. The option is a direct continuation of the existing program and has an estimated duration of 30 days.

The New York-listed firm said average day rates for its jackups stood at $92,000 as of January 12, 2023 and $247,000 for floaters.

