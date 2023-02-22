Valaris reveals multiple deals

New York-listed offshore driller Valaris has secured several new jackup contracts and an extension for one of its floaters.

In Nigeria, Shell exercised its option for drillship Valaris DS-10 to keep the rig through March 2024 at $231,000 per day.

Meanwhile, an undisclosed operator offshore Trinidad contracted the jackup Valaris 249 for one year, commencing late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2023 at $125,000 per day. Valaris will receive a mobilisation fee of $8.5, plus a daily rate of $64,000 while the rig is in transit from New Zealand to Trinidad.

In Australia, Eni exercised a one-well option for the Valaris 107, which started in February in direct continuation of the existing contract at a day rate of $126,500.

Lastly in Saudi Arabia, ARO Drilling fixed jackups Valaris 76 for five years starting in Q1 2024 and Valaris 108 for three years from Q3 2023. Both units will be bareboat chartered to ARO.

Valaris said average day rates for its jackups stood at $94,000 as of February 21, 2023 and $248,000 for floaters. This is expected to climb to $106,000 and $293,000, respectively for 2024.