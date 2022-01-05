Valaris scores four new contracts

New York-listed offshore driller Valaris has been awarded four new contracts, adding close to 300 days to its project backlog.

In the US Gulf of Mexico, Kosmos Energy hired the 2012-built semisub Valaris DPS-5 for a one-well project. The contract should commence in February this year and last for 105 days. Valaris also clinched a one-well deal with an undisclosed operator in the US Gulf for the 2010-built jackup Valaris 144. The contract is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022 with a minimum duration of 68 days.

Meanwhile, Western Gas awarded a one-well contract for the 2011-built semi Valaris MS-1 offshore Australia, set to commence in the first quarter of 2022 and last for 25 days.

In the UK North Sea, the 2011-built jackup Valaris Norway has been booked by Centrica Storage for a six-well plug and abandonment campaign. The 100-day contract starts in the third quarter of 2022. Financial terms surrounding the latest deals were not disclosed.