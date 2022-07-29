Valaris scores multiple drilling deals

Offshore driller Valaris has secured new contracts and extensions for its drilling units, according to the company’s latest fleet status report.

The New York-listed company has sealed a six-month extension from Shell offshore Nigeria for the 2017-built drillship Valaris DS-10. The rig will continue with Shell until April 2023 at an undisclosed dayrate.

New deals have also been announced for the jackup fleet. A three-year bareboat charter deal has been agreed with ARO Drilling for the 2016-built Valaris 141, starting in August this year.

In Indonesia, BP awarded a four-well extension to 2005-built Valaris 106, estimated at 360 days. Eight 90-day options remain attached to the deal.

In the US Gulf of Mexico, Talos booked the 2010-built Valaris 144 for a 30-day one-well campaign commencing in the fourth quarter of 2022 at $85,000 per day. Meanwhile, in Australia, an undisclosed operator has taken an option on the 2006-built Valaris 107, paying $112,000 per day for a 31-day one-well deal.

The company has also recently sold its 1981-built jackup Valaris 36, renamed Admarine IX, to ADES for $9m.