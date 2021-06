Offshore driller Valaris has secured a one-well contract from Total E&P Côte d’Ivoire, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, offshore Ivory Coast.

The contract, expected to commence in the third quarter of 2021, is for the 2014-built drillship Valaris DS-12 .

Financial details were not disclosed.

Valaris emerged from chapter 11 in May this year, eliminating more than $7bn of debt.