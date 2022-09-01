Valaris seals fresh drilling deals 

Valaris has won new contracts and contract extensions, with an associated contract backlog of $149m.

The New York-listed offshore driller has secured a three-well contract with Eni offshore Mexico for the 2012-built semisub Valaris DPS-5. The contract is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 and has an estimated duration of 240 days with an operating day rate of $313,500 plus a mobilisation fee of around $1.2m.

In the UK North Sea, Shell added four wells to the work scope of the 2014-built jackup Valaris 122. The contract extension, worth over $60m, will be a direct continuation of the existing firm program with a duration in the region of 500 days.

Also in the UK North Sea, a one-well option has been exercised by DNO for the 1998 jackup Valaris 247. The one-well option has an estimated duration of 45 days and will be a direct continuation of the existing firm program.

A one-well contract has also been secured with an undisclosed operator offshore Australia for the 2006-built heavy-duty jackup Valaris 107. The 60-day contract is expected to commence either late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2023 at $120,000 per day.