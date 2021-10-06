Middle EastOffshore

Valaris seals jackup extension in Saudi Arabia

Adis AjdinOctober 6, 2021
Offshore driller Valaris has secured a 211-day extension to its bareboat charter agreement with ARO Drilling for the 1981-built standard duty jackup Valaris JU-36 operating in Saudi Arabia.

The extension is a direct continuation of the existing contract, which will see the rig, formerly known as Charles Rowan, under contract through March 2022.

ARO Drilling, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Valaris, has also secured a contract extension with Aramco for the same period.

In September, the NYSE-listed driller won two separate contracts for 2019-built jackup Valaris JU-123, with TAQA and Cairn Energy.

