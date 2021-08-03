Valaris secures fresh deals and extensions for its drilling fleet

Offshore driller Valaris has secured various new contract awards and extensions for its offshore rig fleet.

TotalEnergies has awarded the 2013-built drillship Valaris DS-11 an eight-well contract in the US Gulf of Mexico. The contract is expected to commence in mid-2024 with an expected duration of three-and-a-half years.

The French energy major also booked the 2017-built drillship Valaris DS-10 for a one-well contract offshore Nigeria with an estimated duration of 92 days from July 2021 to October 2021. Shell contracted the same drillship in Nigeria for six months, from March 2022 to September 2022.

Also, in the US Gulf of Mexico, Occidental awarded a two-year contract to the Valaris DS-16 drillship from May 2022 to April 2024.

In Australia, the 2012-built semisub Valaris DPS-1 was awarded a 420-day contract with Woodside, while Santos issued a one-month contract for the Valaris MS-1 semisub from April 2022 to May 2022.

Valaris also secured fresh deals for its jackup fleet.

Repsol awarded a three-well contract for Valaris JU-290 or Valaris JU-291 offshore Norway. The contract is expected to commence in mid-2022 with an estimated duration of 167 days.

Saudi Aramco extended contracts for Valaris JU-108 by one year from November 2021 to November 2022 and for Valaris JU-141 by 180 days from August 2021 to February 2022.

ARO Drilling, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Valaris, extended the bareboat charter for Valaris JU-146 from September 2021 to December 2021 and for Valaris JU-143 from November 2021 to December of the same year.

ARO Drilling also got contract extensions for ARO 3003 and ARO 3004, both for 90 days from October 2021 to December 2021.