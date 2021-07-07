Valaris secures jackup extension in Saudi Arabia

Offshore driller Valaris has been awarded a contract extension with Saudi Aramco for the 2016-built jackup rig Valaris JU-140 .

The extension is for 183 days and is a direct continuation of the existing contract. The new deal will keep the rig under contract through the end of 2021.

The jackup has been operating for Aramco since October 2019 at a reported day rate of $67,500.

Last week, Valaris scored a 200-day extension to its bareboat charter agreement with ARO Drilling, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Valaris, for the jackup Valaris JU-250 also operating in Saudi Arabia.