Middle EastOffshore

Valaris secures jackup extension in Saudi Arabia

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 8, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Valaris

Offshore driller Valaris has been awarded a contract extension with Saudi Aramco for the 2016-built jackup rig Valaris JU-140.

The extension is for 183 days and is a direct continuation of the existing contract. The new deal will keep the rig under contract through the end of 2021.

The jackup has been operating for Aramco since October 2019 at a reported day rate of $67,500.

Last week, Valaris scored a 200-day extension to its bareboat charter agreement with ARO Drilling, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Valaris, for the jackup Valaris JU-250 also operating in Saudi Arabia.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 8, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button