Valaris secures slews of new contracts February 14th, 2020 Jason Jiang

Offshore driller Valaris has secures a series of new contracts for its drilling units, according to the company’s latest fleet status report.

The company has been awarded contracts for four of its drillships.

Valaris DS-15 has secured a contract extention due to the exercising of a one-well priced option with Murphy in the US Gulf of Mexico, with an estimated duration of 45 days from late March to early May.

Valaris DS-12 has been awarded a one-well contract by BP offshore Egypt, with an estimated duration of 120 days from February to June.

Valaris DS-9 has been awarded a one-well contract by Premier Oil offshore Brazil that is expected to commence in July, with an estimated duration of 60 days.

Valaris DS-7 secured a five-well contract from BP offshore Senegal and Mauritania that is expected to commence in September, with an estimated duration of approximately 320 days.

Two semi-submersible rigs of have also been awarded new contracts and extensions.

Valaris 8503‘s contract with Kosmos in the US Gulf of Mexico has been extended by approximately 80 days from early April to late June to complete the well in-progress.

Valaris MS-1 has been awarded a one-well contract with an undisclosed operator offshore Australia that is expected to commence in July, with an estimated duration of approximately 120 days.

Additionally, jackup rig Valaris JU-75 has also been awarded a one-well contract with W&T Offshore in the US Gulf of Mexico that is expected to commence in February, with an estimated duration of 30 days.