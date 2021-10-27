Valaris to reactivate another drillship for new contract in Angola

US offshore drilling contractor Valaris has been awarded a two-year contract with Esso Exploration Angola, an affiliate of ExxonMobil, for the 2015-built drillship Valaris DS-9 .

The contract is expected to commence in June 2022. Financial details surrounding the deal have not been disclosed.

The rig is currently stacked in the Canary Islands, where it will be reactivated and mobilised to Angola.

This is the second contract within a week that will see one of the Valaris drillships reactivated. Earlier this month, Petrobras hired the 2010-built Valaris DS-4 for a minimum of 548 days. The rig is currently stacked in the UK.