Valaris to reactivate drillship for $500m contract with Petrobras

Valaris has confirmed three new contracts, including a $500m deal in Brazil for one of its stacked drillships.

The New York-listed offshore driller will reactivate the 2015-built drillship Valaris DS-8 (pictured) for a three-year campaign with Petrobras under a $500m contract, which includes a $30m mobilisation fee. The unit is stacked in Las Palmas and last worked in Angola.

In addition, TotalEnergies affiliate booked the 2014-built drillship Valaris DS-12 for 100 days, with the contract set to start in the second quarter of this year. Dayrates have not been disclosed.

Lastly, Beach Energy is paying $26m to see the heavy-duty modern jackup rig Valaris 107 work offshore New Zealand for 70 days. The contract is expected to start in the third quarter.

The contract for Valaris DS-8 is the sixth awarded to one of Valaris’ high-quality stacked floaters since mid-2021. Following the reactivation of Valaris DS-17 and DS-8, the company will have ten floaters working across the golden triangle, including four drillships in Brazil.