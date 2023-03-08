AmericasDry CargoEnvironmentOperations

Vale invests in more rotor sails

March 8, 2023
Vale

Having installed a first Norsepower rotor sail on a 325,000 dwt bulk carrier newbuild two years ago, Brazilian miner Vale has given the tech a big thumbs up.

Vale and Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) have announced they will retrofit a pair of 200,000 dwt bulkers to add more Norsepower rotor sails. The installation of the rotor sails is expected in the first half of 2024.

Further wind rotors are likely to be added on other ships on contract to the Brazilian miner. Vale officials have said at least 40% of Vale’s long term chartered fleet could be able to use the technology, which would result in a reduction of almost 1.5% of Vale’s annual iron ore maritime transport emissions.

